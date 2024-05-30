President Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro by six months

May 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May 29, extended free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit also called the Metro Rail, until the end of the year.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier announced free train rides for two months, to ease the burden of commuting for residents of the FCT.

However, Tinubu announced the six-month extension at the inauguration of the commencement of operations of the Abuja metro rail on Wednesday.

He said;

“Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.”(www.naija247news.com).

