Security News

Police Neutralize Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims In Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have gunned down three suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers abducted the victims in Ukum about a week ago and demanded N23m ransom.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Catherine Anene, stated that a team of Operation Zenda deployed to the area burst into the hideout of the suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

“On 29/5/2024 at about 0600hrs, officers of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force stormed the kidnappers’ hideout,” the PPRO said.

On sighting the police, the kidnappers led by the gang leader Tersue Dada aka ‘Causer’ engaged the team in a gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police.

“Consequently, three suspects sustained gunshot injuries and were eventually confirmed dead at the hospital while one of the suspects, Terver Tavershima of Tinenune, Ukum LGA, was arrested.

Anene said that the team also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one dane gun, assorted phones, a camouflage uniform, and a motorcycle at the scene.

She added that the two kidnapped victims rescued unhurt disclosed to police that they were kidnapped from their homes and the sum of N23 million was placed on them as ransom.

Anene stated that the command was doing everything possible to rid the Sankara axis of bandits and ensure the return of people to their ancestral homes.

She added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hassan Yabanet, called on people to cooperate with the officers. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
