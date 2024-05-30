Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

NNPC Signs $1.28 Billion Settlement Agreement with ExxonMobil on Divestment to Seplat Energy

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has finalized a settlement agreement with ExxonMobil Nigeria concerning the divestment of a 100% stake in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The $1.28 billion deal, initially announced in February 2022, faced regulatory challenges for over two years. On Thursday morning, NNPC confirmed the agreement, involving Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc., and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc.

This development marks a significant victory for Seplat, which aims to expand its portfolio and reinforce its status as a leading player in Nigeria’s oil industry, the largest in Africa.

The approval process has been complicated. Initially, NNPC showed interest in acquiring ExxonMobil’s stake.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) rejected Seplat’s deal in May 2022, and former President Muhammadu Buhari reversed his initial approval in August 2022, citing “overriding national interest.”

Further details are awaited.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Bauchi Police Arrest Father Attempting To Sell Daughter For N1.5m
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bauchi Police Arrest Father Attempting To Sell Daughter For N1.5m

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police in Bauchi state have...

Kimberly-Clark Closes Nigerian Plant Due to Soaring N100 Million Monthly Power Costs

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Kimberly-Clark is set to close its production facility in...

TotalEnergies distributes 600 helmets to cyclists

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc on Thursday...

Renewed Hope expectation fades as Tinubunomics clouds Nigeria president’s first year in office

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
LAGOS, May 30 - Nigerian Josephine Akiga gazes around...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bauchi Police Arrest Father Attempting To Sell Daughter For N1.5m

CrimeWatch 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police in Bauchi state have...

Kimberly-Clark Closes Nigerian Plant Due to Soaring N100 Million Monthly Power Costs

Infrastructure 0
Kimberly-Clark is set to close its production facility in...

TotalEnergies distributes 600 helmets to cyclists

Business News 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc on Thursday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Bauchi Police Arrest Father Attempting To Sell Daughter For N1.5m

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0