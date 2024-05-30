Morocco Emerges as Key Player in Africa’s Fast-Growing Companies List Alongside Nigeria

Twenty-four Nigerian firms have seen their combined revenue more than triple to N1.15 trillion within four years, according to Naija247news. This significant growth highlights the resilience and potential of Nigerian businesses amid challenging economic conditions.

The firms include Omniretail Inc, Afex Commodities Exchange Limited, Mycredit Investment Limited, and Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited. Other notable companies on the list are Thrive Agric Limited, Bisedge Limited, The Seamless Company Limited, West African Soy Industries Limited, Sundry Markets Limited, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, and Paga Group Limited.

Additionally, United Capital Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc, R.T Briscoe Plc, Tripple Gee & Company Plc, BUA Foods Plc, Black House Media Group Limited, Comercio Partners Limited, Wacot Rice Limited, John Holt Plc, Amel International Services Limited, Academy Press Plc, Cutix Plc, and Transcorp Hotels Plc also made the list.

The ranking, conducted by the Financial Times and research company Statista, with Naija247news as a cooperation partner, shows a remarkable 257.9 percent increase in total revenue from N320.3 billion in 2019 to N1.15 trillion in 2022. This ranking, now in its third year, evaluates companies based on the highest compound annual growth in revenues (CAGR) between 2019 and 2022.

Omniretail emerged as the fastest-growing company in Africa, posting a staggering 66,294.9 percent revenue increase from N89.3 million in 2019 to N59.3 billion in 2022. Afex ranked fifth, with a 5,733.1 percent revenue growth to N176.1 billion from N3.01 billion. Mycredit Investments Limited, ranking 12th, saw a 1,719.1 percent revenue increase from N3.33 billion to N60.6 billion. Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited reported a 994.8 percent rise in revenue to N5.84 billion from N553.3 million.

The Financial Times report noted, “Again, it was a Nigerian company — this time Omniretail — that came top. As in previous years, the winning business is a B2B e-commerce platform that helps small retailers, kiosk owners, and market traders digitize their business.”

Despite Nigeria facing an economic crisis in 2023 with spiraling prices and a declining naira, it still had the second-highest number of companies on the ranking list, just behind South Africa. The report also highlighted that even generally more dynamic economies like Kenya faced challenges with high public debt and inflation.

This year’s ranking features a broader geographical spread of companies, with Morocco emerging as a significant newcomer, featuring 12 companies in the top 125 compared to just three in the previous ranking.

Statista’s comprehensive research identified thousands of potential candidates across Africa. Companies were invited to participate through various channels, and the project was advertised extensively. The application phase ran from October 9, 2023, to February 29, 2024, with revenue figures verified by senior company officials.

To qualify for the list, companies needed to meet specific criteria, including generating at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019, at least $1.5 million in 2022, being an independent entity headquartered in an African country, and primarily achieving revenue growth organically between 2019 and 2022.

