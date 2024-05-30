Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Mohbad: US lab denies conducting toxicology test

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the National Medical Services Laboratories in Pennsylvania, United States of America, has refuted the claim by the Lagos State Government that a toxicology test to ascertain the cause of the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was conducted at its facility.

The NMS Labs made the disclosure in response to an inquiry made by Punch. Recall that on May 15, a pathologist, who appeared before the Coroner’s Court said an autopsy could not ascertain Mohbad’s cause of death because his corpse had decomposed. The counsel for the state government, O. Akinde, told the Coroner’s Court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state sometime in November 2023 that a toxicology test, which is an aspect of an autopsy seeking to determine the cause of Mohbad’s death, was conducted in the United States.

Buttressing this claim, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while responding to inquiries via a live telephone call with Ahmad Isah, the anchor of an Abuja-based online programme, Brekete Family, sometime in February 2024, said the toxicology test was being conducted at the NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, USA.

“The matter is being handled by the state DNA and Forensic Centre, but they are doing skeletal services, and they have affiliate centres which are three.

“So, if there is an emergency like this one that we have, they will not say they cannot handle it. So, there are three of them in the US and the one handling this particular one is the NMS in Pennsylvania, USA,” Omotoso said during the live programme.

The result of the test reportedly arrived in Nigeria sometime in April 2024 and was passed on to a pathologist for interpretation. Appearing before the coroner’s court, the pathologist disclosed that the autopsy could not ascertain the cause of Mohbad’s death because the corpse had decomposed.

Punch then sent a mail to the said lab to confirm if a toxicology test was indeed conducted at their facilityto determine the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Responding to the mail on May 17, the Client Services Associate, Forensics Division, NMS Labs, Esther Dede, refuted the claim by the state government that Mohbad’s toxicology test was conducted at any of their laboratories.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a case for that patient. To maintain our compliance with HIPAA privacy regulations, we would need authorisation from the submitting agency.”

When contacted on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information, Omotoso, said that was the name of the lab given to him by the state DNA and Forensic Centre.

“This was what I was told by the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre officials who took the sample there. We are dealing with the officials of the centre, they have three other labs that they have affiliations with. If they have an emergency, they can go to any of the three labs. I asked which particular one did they go to and they answered it was that one. That means I will have to go and check again because that was what I was told.”

Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12, 2023, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Police Neutralize Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims In Benue
Next article
President Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro by six months
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw vents as...

President Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro by six months

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May...

Police Neutralize Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benue State Police...

Jigawa to invest N5bn in farmer support services

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Umar Namadi administration in Jigawa,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

Lifestyle News 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw vents as...

President Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro by six months

Nigeria 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May...

Police Neutralize Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Victims In Benue

Security News 0
May 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benue State Police...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0