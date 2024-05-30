Menu
Kimberly-Clark Closes Nigerian Plant Due to Soaring N100 Million Monthly Power Costs

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Kimberly-Clark is set to close its production facility in Nigeria due to declining output driven by tough economic conditions. The company invested $100 million over three years but faced hurdles like rising energy costs, raw material shortages, and decreasing customer demand.

Since late 2022, Kimberly-Clark has reduced shifts and operational days to cut costs. Production has decreased since late 2023 and continued into 2024, according to Nairametrics. Despite resuming operations in 2021 after a previous closure in 2019, economic challenges have persisted.

Kimberly-Clark produces Huggies diapers, Kotex sanitary pads, and other hygiene products. It is a multinational listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with major shareholders including BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group, and Morgan Stanley.

The company’s power generation costs have soared to around N100 million monthly, with total fixed operational expenses exceeding N500 million.

The economic downturn in Nigeria has impacted both small enterprises and large corporations, leading several companies, such as Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, and Equinor, to exit the country. Kimberly-Clark’s planned departure further highlights the severe economic challenges facing the nation.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

