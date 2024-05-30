Kate Henshaw reacts to reinstatement of former national anthem

May 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw vents as she shares her thoughts on the reinstatement of the country’s former national anthem.

It is no longer news that President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, which reinstates the old national anthem.

His action has sparked outrage from citizens of Nigeria as it appears that the President is not paying attention to the ongoing economic hardship in the country.

Kate Henshaw, on her X page, raged about the national anthem’s reinstatement in the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level.

In a sarcastic tone, the actress stated that there is no cause to worry since going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins. At last, the labour of our heroes past is not in vain.

In her words: “In the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level but not to worry 😏 going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much needed drug.🚶‍♀️‍➡️🚶‍♀️‍➡️🚶‍♀️‍➡️🚶‍♀️‍➡️🚶‍♀️‍➡️. The labour of our heroes past… O ti lo”(www.naija247news.com).

