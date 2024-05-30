Ebonyi Govt Spends N17.3bn On Airport Runway

May 30, 2024.

Ebonyi government on Wednesday said it spent N17.3 billion on remedial work at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport runway in Abakaliki.

Gov. Francis Nwifuru said this in Abakaliki on the occasion of his one year anniversary in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru said on assumption of office his administration cleared the backlog arrears of five months salaries owed airport workers.

“The remedial work at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport runway has been completed.

“N17.3 billion was spent, while major repairs in the terminal building and control tower have commenced in earnest and in advanced stage.

“To this end, flight operations will commence fully at the airport,” the governor said.

Nwifuru said his administration had taken deliberate steps to improve the security architecture of the state within his one year in office.

He said that security was very central to any development effort and successful implementation of his administration’s programmes and policies.

The governor said his administration had also completed some roads in this first year in the office.

“This is further to our determination to grow our rural economies by ensuring agro-allied produces are transported to the urban centres,” he said.

Nwifuru listed some of the rural roads started and completed to include, Umuoghara Power Station road, Legacy FM road on concrete pavement and Obvuduechi market-lziogo road.

According to the governor, his administration was focused on creating enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, which he said was critical to the economic growth of the state. (www.naija247news.com).

