Dangote Refinery Plans Dual Listing on London and Lagos Stock Exchanges

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

ABUJA, May 30- Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is gearing up for a dual listing on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), according to a senior executive. Earlier on Tuesday, local media reported that Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and the mastermind behind the refinery, hinted at a potential Nigerian listing by the end of the year.

When asked to elaborate on Dangote’s comments, Devakumar Edwin, an executive at Dangote refinery, told Reuters: “We have listed all our businesses. The NSE will not have adequate depth to handle exclusively the petroleum refinery. We would have to take it to LSE but also list in NSE.”

The refinery, Africa’s largest, is situated on a peninsula on the outskirts of Lagos and was built at a cost of $20 billion. After several delays, it has been completed and is set to refine up to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd). When it reaches full capacity, it will be the largest refinery in Africa and Europe.

Dangote has been actively seeking crude supplies for the refinery. He already has interests in several companies listed on the Nigerian bourse, including Dangote Cement, Dangote Flour Mills, and Dangote Sugar.

In May, the refinery secured its first supply deal with TotalEnergies after issuing a tender for 2 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude monthly, starting in July.

Several trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos Island
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes.

