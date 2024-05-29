What Peter Obi And Atiku Must Do Before Considering A Merger – Yunusa Tanko

May 29,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has said that the party has no interest in merging with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He explained that the party would rather consider allying with the PDP to unseat the current All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

According to him, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar and Obi must first develop strategies for moving forward, before involving their respective parties.

Tanko stated this in an interview with Naija247News

Recall that some weeks back, Obi had met with Atiku in a closed door meeting in Abuja.

Speaking on the development, Tanko argued that any potential merger must adhere to the fundamental principles of the political parties.

He said, “That (merging) would take a technical level and technical vision, and the technical discussion will be done at the party level. But this particular discussion is discussed at the highest level of interest. ‘You are a presidential candidate, I am a presidential candidate, let us reason together on how to solve the problem.’

“So that will dovetail into the issue of merger, then the technical issue of political parties will be done.”

The presidential candidate’s spokesman, however, said merging of political parties requires considering the technicalities, adding that for now, it remained a discussion between two leading candidates.

“Because a merger means that people will leave their political party and be subjected to scrutiny or leave this particular banner, the logo, and their names and adopt new names, logos, and others.

“But an alliance means that you just work together and meet with each other. This is your strength, this is my strength. Let’s do it together and see how it works.

“So, two things happen. Let the leaders first of all agree on that, after which they can drag their political parties into it,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related