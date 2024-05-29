Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Wema Bank To Remain National Bank — MD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni has declared that the bank will retain its national banking license when the recapitalization deadline expires in 2026.

Oseni said this on Tuesday at the Annual General Meeting of the bank, held virtually.

Disclosing the bank’s progress towards realising the recapitalisation minimum target of N200bn, set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Oseni said, “The apex bank has done its due diligence and approved our N40bn rights issue, which is currently undergoing Securities and Exchange Commission approval to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange. Our capital base now stands not at the current N15bn but, with the rights issue, at N55bn—significant headway towards N200bn.

“Following the shareholders’ and board’s approval, we are set to raise the N200bn within the 24-month timeline through public placements and a public offer, which we are confident that we will achieve before the timeline expires. We have shared our plans with the CBN, and we will work assiduously to balance our capital base in the nearest future.

“At a minimum, Wema Bank will remain a national bank, we will keep working tenaciously to become a systematically important bank, reattain tier-1 status, and continue providing optimum value for every shareholder and stakeholder of Wema Bank.”

During the AGM, the shareholders approved a N0.50 dividend for 2023, as well as the appointment of two new non-executive directors of the bank; Yewande Zaccheaus and Yusuf Kazaure, and the new executive director, Segun Opeke, as new additions to Wema Bank Board of Directors.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Berger Paints appoints Alaba Fagun as Managing Director
Next article
Tony Blair visits President Tinubu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

What Peter Obi And Atiku Must Do Before Considering A Merger – Yunusa Tanko

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 29,2024. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for the Labour Party’s...

FCMB Shareholders Approves N150bn Capital Raising

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The shareholders of FCMB Group Plc...

AfDB pledges $2.9 billion to agriculture development in Nigeria, others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Wema Bank shareholders approve billion capital raise

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of Wema Bank Plc, one...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cost of Healthy Diet Surge by 5.4% in April – NBS

Economy 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Average Cost of a...

What Peter Obi And Atiku Must Do Before Considering A Merger – Yunusa Tanko

Politics & Govt News 0
May 29,2024. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesman for the Labour Party’s...

FCMB Shareholders Approves N150bn Capital Raising

Companies & Markets 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The shareholders of FCMB Group Plc...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Cost of Healthy Diet Surge by 5.4% in April – NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0