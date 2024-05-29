Wema Bank To Remain National Bank — MD

May 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Managing Director/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni has declared that the bank will retain its national banking license when the recapitalization deadline expires in 2026.

Oseni said this on Tuesday at the Annual General Meeting of the bank, held virtually.

Disclosing the bank’s progress towards realising the recapitalisation minimum target of N200bn, set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Oseni said, “The apex bank has done its due diligence and approved our N40bn rights issue, which is currently undergoing Securities and Exchange Commission approval to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange. Our capital base now stands not at the current N15bn but, with the rights issue, at N55bn—significant headway towards N200bn.

“Following the shareholders’ and board’s approval, we are set to raise the N200bn within the 24-month timeline through public placements and a public offer, which we are confident that we will achieve before the timeline expires. We have shared our plans with the CBN, and we will work assiduously to balance our capital base in the nearest future.

“At a minimum, Wema Bank will remain a national bank, we will keep working tenaciously to become a systematically important bank, reattain tier-1 status, and continue providing optimum value for every shareholder and stakeholder of Wema Bank.”

During the AGM, the shareholders approved a N0.50 dividend for 2023, as well as the appointment of two new non-executive directors of the bank; Yewande Zaccheaus and Yusuf Kazaure, and the new executive director, Segun Opeke, as new additions to Wema Bank Board of Directors.(www.naija247news.com).

