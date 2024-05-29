Wema Bank shareholders approve billion capital raise

May 29, 2024.

Shareholders of Wema Bank Plc, one of the nation’s oldest commercial banks, have approved the bank’s quest to raise N200 billion in capital at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) held electronically today.

Also, the shareholders endorsed the management’s 50 kobo per share dividend payouts for the year ended December 31, 2023, recommended by the board of directors.

The bank intends to raise N200 billion or more through various means such as public offers, rights issues, and private placements to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization directives for a nationally licensed bank and achieve its business needs.

Shareholders also, among other things, approved that the company increase its issued paid-up share capital from N6.429 billion to N25 billion by creating an additional 37.14 billion ordinary shares, each valued at 50 kobo, which will rank pari-passu with the existing ordinary shares of the company.

Addressing shareholders at the meeting, the Chairman Board of Directors, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, said the bank closed out its digital dominance in a three-year strategy in 2023.

Olorunshola noted that this has now been replaced by the top tier in a year plan focused on driving the bank’s growth into one of the largest banks in the industry over the next three years.

“We will continue to work towards becoming a leading bank and also continue with our ongoing efforts to strengthen our corporate and commercial play.

In addition, we will continue our aggressive strategy to improve our lending business alongside trade and other revenue lines, as well as work to drive growth through digital capabilities in the long term.” she said.

Olorunshola noted that the bank raised N21 billion in additional tier 1, Quasi-Equity capital during the year and also completed an N40 billion Rights issue at the end of the year which shows investors’ confidence in the enterprise.

She added that the bank closed a partnership with ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to secure $50m in funding to drive business in the Agric and SME segments. (www.naija247news.com).

