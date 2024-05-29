Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Vanuatu Appoints Nigerian Businesswoman Naomi Omolola Sigismund as Trade Commissioner to Toronto

By: The Editor

Date:

The Government of Vanuatu has appointed Mrs. Naomi Omolola Sigismund, a Canada-based Nigerian businesswoman, as the Trade Commissioner to Toronto, Canada. This appointment aims to bolster trade relations and promote economic growth between Vanuatu and Canada.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mrs. Sigismund is renowned for her role as the convener of the annual Glam African Fashion Festival (GAFF) in both Nigeria and Canada. She is also the Founder of Hope For Sure Foundation, a charity organization, and the Project Director of The African Canada Investment Expo and Summit, a prominent business event designed to connect African businesses with Canadian investors.

The appointment was formally announced in a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and External Trade of Vanuatu, dated May 20, 2024. The letter, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Matai Seremaia Nawalu, cited Section 42 of the Foreign Service Act No. 20 of 2013, which authorizes such appointments.

As Trade Commissioner, Sigismund will be responsible for promoting Vanuatu’s trade and investment interests in Toronto. Her duties include executing her Terms of Reference diligently and submitting quarterly reports to the Director General as mandated by the Foreign Service Act.

The role is set for a three-year term from the date of the appointment letter, providing Sigismund with an opportunity to represent Vanuatu’s interests and foster stronger trade ties with Canada. Her expertise and commitment are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of Vanuatu’s trade sector and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Nawalu expressed confidence in Sigismund’s capabilities and congratulated her on the appointment, emphasizing her qualifications and suitability for the role. The government of Vanuatu looks forward to her successful tenure in promoting the nation’s trade interests in Toronto.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare
Next article
Father Demands Investigation into Daughter’s Suspicious Death After Alleged Suicide in Manchester
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IPOB Confirms May 30 Sit-at-Home Order for General Ojukwu’s Biafra Remembrance Day

Naija247news Naija247news -
  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that...

Father Demands Investigation into Daughter’s Suspicious Death After Alleged Suicide in Manchester

The Editor The Editor -
  Controversy surrounds the death of 26-year-old Oladapo Alanis, who...

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

The Editor The Editor -
  Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted...

Presidency Denies Reports of President Tinubu Addressing National Assembly on May 29

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IPOB Confirms May 30 Sit-at-Home Order for General Ojukwu’s Biafra Remembrance Day

Top Stories 0
  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that...

Father Demands Investigation into Daughter’s Suspicious Death After Alleged Suicide in Manchester

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
  Controversy surrounds the death of 26-year-old Oladapo Alanis, who...

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

Lifestyle News 0
  Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

IPOB Confirms May 30 Sit-at-Home Order for General Ojukwu’s Biafra Remembrance...

Naija247news - 0