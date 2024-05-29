Vanuatu Appoints Nigerian Businesswoman Naomi Omolola Sigismund as Trade Commissioner to Toronto

The Government of Vanuatu has appointed Mrs. Naomi Omolola Sigismund, a Canada-based Nigerian businesswoman, as the Trade Commissioner to Toronto, Canada. This appointment aims to bolster trade relations and promote economic growth between Vanuatu and Canada.

Mrs. Sigismund is renowned for her role as the convener of the annual Glam African Fashion Festival (GAFF) in both Nigeria and Canada. She is also the Founder of Hope For Sure Foundation, a charity organization, and the Project Director of The African Canada Investment Expo and Summit, a prominent business event designed to connect African businesses with Canadian investors.

The appointment was formally announced in a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and External Trade of Vanuatu, dated May 20, 2024. The letter, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Matai Seremaia Nawalu, cited Section 42 of the Foreign Service Act No. 20 of 2013, which authorizes such appointments.

As Trade Commissioner, Sigismund will be responsible for promoting Vanuatu’s trade and investment interests in Toronto. Her duties include executing her Terms of Reference diligently and submitting quarterly reports to the Director General as mandated by the Foreign Service Act.

The role is set for a three-year term from the date of the appointment letter, providing Sigismund with an opportunity to represent Vanuatu’s interests and foster stronger trade ties with Canada. Her expertise and commitment are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of Vanuatu’s trade sector and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Nawalu expressed confidence in Sigismund’s capabilities and congratulated her on the appointment, emphasizing her qualifications and suitability for the role. The government of Vanuatu looks forward to her successful tenure in promoting the nation’s trade interests in Toronto.

