Unilag, Others Wins at Ecobank’s National Schools Team Chess Championship

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Right: Vice President, Nigeria Chess Federation, Prince Adeyinka Adewole; Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal with one of the winning schools

May 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

University of Lagos (UNILAG), DaySpring School and Marvelvine Montessori School have emerged winners in the tertiary, secondary and primary schools’ categories of the 2024 Ecobank National Schools’ Teams Chess Competition at the Pan African Centre in Lagos over the weekend.

The bank in a statement on Tuesday, described the chess competition as the largest gathering of chess players in Africa, which attracted over 1,200 players from over 250 schools across 18 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

The chess competition was held over the weekend at the Pan African Centre in Lagos

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Vice President, Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Prince Adeyinka Adewole, expressed excitement that the Championship which was introduced last year when the International Chess Federation (ICF) started the World Schools Team Chess Championship has grown in leap and bounds.

He noted that the 2024 edition attracted over 1200 participants, describing NCF’s partnership with Ecobank as a shining example of the public-private partnership needed for the advancement of sports in Nigeria.

“118 primary schools, 86 secondary schools, and 42 tertiary institutions participated and jostled for prizes of over N15 million at the three-day tournament which took place between Friday 24th and Sunday 26th at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Victoria Lagos.

“At the end of the highly competitive tournament, University of Lagos came tops in the tertiary school category and was followed by University of Benin and Chess in Slums Africa (CISA) while DaySpring School, Platforms School, Ireti Senior Grammar School came first, second and third respectively in the secondary school category.

“For the Primary school category, Marvelvine Montessori School came first while Scholars Academy, Ibadan was second best and followed by Okikioluwa Junior in the third position,” he stated.

Speaking further, he said, “When we introduced this Championship last year, only 15 schools participated but today we have over 250 schools.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment for us in the Nigeria Chess Federation, and we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the unwavering support of Ecobank.

“We’re deeply grateful for Ecobank’s generous support and unwavering commitment to empowering young minds and fostering intellectual growth. Your sponsorship has made this event possible, and your dedication to the development of chess among Nigerian youth is truly commendable,” he stated.

He reiterated the Federation’s delight in providing a platform for young participants to horn their skill and become world champion, stating that the championship is a celebration of strategic thinking, the relentless pursuit of excellence, and the future of Nigerian chess.

Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said the decision of the bank to sponsor the Chess competition was to further showcase Ecobank’s commitment to supporting intellectual and sports development in Nigeria, being part of Ecobank’s strategic human capital development drive.

“The winners here today are ‘rising stars. And I must say this is in line with our objective of supporting children and youths as the next-generation of change makers.

“This sponsorship aligns with our overall long-term vision of building a world class Pan African bank that contributes to the economic and financial integration of the continent. We are also using the opportunity of this competition to introduce and empower them with convenient, affordable, and accessible digital financial services they can access anytime and anywhere they are.

“Arrangements are in place to make our partnership an annual event, as it is exciting and fulfilling for both the children and undergraduate students,” he stated.

In his comment the Minister of Sports Senator John Owan Enoh, represented by the Director, Federal Ministry of Sports Liaison Office in Lagos, Ms Ikana Mbora, said the ministry is proud of the NCF. He commended the students for their resilience and determination to win as “this represents the Nigerian can do spirit”.

It would be recalled that Platform Schools, Ikeja, Lagos emerged as the national champion at the first National Schools Team Chess Championship held last year earning the honor to represent Nigeria at the World Schools Team Chess Championship in Kazakhstan.(www.naija247news.com).

Dangote Cement Trucks To Run On CNG by 2025
EFCC arrests seven illegal miners, two others In Ilorin
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

