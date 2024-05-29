Tony Blair visits President Tinubu

May 29,2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday May 28 received former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The meeting was attended by several high-ranking government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, and Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.(www.naija247news.com)
