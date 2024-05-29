Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to present the 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to the National Assembly (NASS) during a joint sitting to mark the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

Addressing both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Tinubu emphasized the importance of collaboration for sustained progress and development. He commended the expeditious passage of the previous budget and assured the assembly of his forthcoming bill.

Furthermore, Tinubu confirmed “Nigeria, we hail thee” as the “latest national anthem,” coinciding with the first anniversary of his administration. He underscored the nation’s diversity and urged unity in building a better future.

Acknowledging Tinubu’s announcement, Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed readiness to receive the Supplementary Appropriation Bill promptly, affirming the assembly’s commitment to national development.

