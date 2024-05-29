Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Higher, All Share Index Appreciates by 0.53%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday stayed afloat on the gains in Dangote Sugar, SEPLAT other stocks that closed the day higher.

The All Share Index grew by 0.53%, closing at 98,383.04 points from the previous close of 97,863.34 points on Monday.

Market capitalisation closed at N55.654 trillion, advancing by 0.53% from the previous close of N55.359 trillion, adding N421 billion.

An aggregate of 559.6 million units of shares were traded in 7,990 deals, valued at N6.58 billion.

Market Breadth

Market breadth closed positive as 28 stocks gained against 14 that lost.

Percentage Gainers

Dangote Sugar led other gainers growing by 10.00% to close at N42.90 from the previous close of N39.00

NASCON, MORISON and PZ among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.88% and 9.60% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Sovereign Trust Insurance, Universal Insurance and THE INITIATES shed 9.52%, 8.33% and 5.00% of their stock values respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 81.9 million units of its shares in 766 deals, valued at N1.39 billion.

FBNH traded about 31.5 million units of its shares in 360 deals valued at N683.9 million.

UBA traded about 22 million units of its shares in 785 deals, valued at N458 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
