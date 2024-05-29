Senate Recalls Suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi After 77 Days

The Senate has pardoned and reinstated Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi after a 77-day suspension.

Senator Ningi, suspended on March 12, 2024, was recalled following a motion by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro. Moro expressed regret on behalf of Ningi and pledged to assume full responsibility for his actions, acknowledging the severity of the suspension.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced Ningi’s unconditional recall after a brief plea from some lawmakers. Akpabio highlighted Ningi’s resourcefulness and value to the Senate, noting that the decision transcended religious and ethnic lines.

Ningi, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was initially suspended for three months over allegations of N3.7 trillion budget padding. His recall comes two weeks before the scheduled end of his suspension on June 12, 2024.

