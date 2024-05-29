Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, expectations were high. As an experienced politician and former governor of Lagos State, Tinubu brought a wealth of experience and a vision for transforming Nigeria. One year into his presidency, it’s a good time to reflect on what has happened since he took over power from ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Economic Reforms and Challenges

President Tinubu’s tenure began with an ambitious economic agenda aimed at improving Nigeria’s struggling economy. One of his first major moves was to bring about reforms in the oil and gas sector. The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) promised to attract foreign investment and promote transparency, with many hailing it as a step towards economic stability.

However, the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidies caused widespread panic and confusion. While the subsidy removal aimed to redirect funds towards infrastructure and social programs, it led to a sharp increase in fuel prices, hitting ordinary Nigerians hard.

Infrastructure Development

Tinubu’s presidency has been marked by a significant focus on infrastructure development. His administration launched several high-profile projects, including the rehabilitation of major highways, the expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the completion of the long-delayed Second Niger Bridge. On May 26, the president also flagged off the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. These projects are expected to boost trade, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic activities across the regions.

In addition to road infrastructure, Tinubu has prioritized power sector reforms. Efforts to improve electricity generation and distribution have shown promise, with increased investments in renewable energy sources and grid expansion projects. While these initiatives are still in their early stages, they represent an important step towards addressing Nigeria’s significant power shortages.

Security and Governance

Security remains one of the most pressing challenges for Nigeria, which continues to battle insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, and separatist agitations in the southeast. The president has increased funding for the armed forces and initiated a series of operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks. His government also seeks to address the root causes of insecurity through economic development programs and community engagement initiatives. However, the success of these efforts remains mixed, as many Nigerians still live in fear of violence.

Free Fall of the Naira

One of the most significant economic issues since Tinubu took over is the free fall of the naira. The situation did not improve even when the administration unified the official and black market exchange rates. The president merged the exchange rates to create a single, more transparent, and market-driven exchange rate system. However, this unification led to a sharp and rapid depreciation of the naira, with the currency’s value falling significantly as it adjusted to market realities. This move aimed to stabilize the economy and attract foreign investment by presenting a more realistic financial picture, but it had several immediate adverse effects.

Inflation and Cost of Living

The fast depreciation of the naira significantly contributed to rising inflation, currently at 33.69%. As the naira weakened, the cost of importing goods increased, leading to higher prices for a wide range of products, including essential commodities such as food and fuel. This inflationary pressure has severely impacted the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians, who were already facing economic hardship.

President Tinubu still has three years left in his administration, and only time will tell if he will deliver on the promises he made during his campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. May, the embattled ‘first’ wife of...

FG Begins Free Distribution of Gas Cylinders To Boost Clean Cooking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. As part of its effort to...

Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate of the Naira...

Nigerian Air Force Airstrikes Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Katsina, Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event

Lifestyle News 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. May, the embattled ‘first’ wife of...

FG Begins Free Distribution of Gas Cylinders To Boost Clean Cooking

Nigeria 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. As part of its effort to...

Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate of the Naira...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0