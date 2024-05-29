Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, expectations were high. As an experienced politician and former governor of Lagos State, Tinubu brought a wealth of experience and a vision for transforming Nigeria. One year into his presidency, it’s a good time to reflect on what has happened since he took over power from ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

Economic Reforms and Challenges

President Tinubu’s tenure began with an ambitious economic agenda aimed at improving Nigeria’s struggling economy. One of his first major moves was to bring about reforms in the oil and gas sector. The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) promised to attract foreign investment and promote transparency, with many hailing it as a step towards economic stability.

However, the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidies caused widespread panic and confusion. While the subsidy removal aimed to redirect funds towards infrastructure and social programs, it led to a sharp increase in fuel prices, hitting ordinary Nigerians hard.

Infrastructure Development

Tinubu’s presidency has been marked by a significant focus on infrastructure development. His administration launched several high-profile projects, including the rehabilitation of major highways, the expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the completion of the long-delayed Second Niger Bridge. On May 26, the president also flagged off the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. These projects are expected to boost trade, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic activities across the regions.

In addition to road infrastructure, Tinubu has prioritized power sector reforms. Efforts to improve electricity generation and distribution have shown promise, with increased investments in renewable energy sources and grid expansion projects. While these initiatives are still in their early stages, they represent an important step towards addressing Nigeria’s significant power shortages.

Security and Governance

Security remains one of the most pressing challenges for Nigeria, which continues to battle insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest, and separatist agitations in the southeast. The president has increased funding for the armed forces and initiated a series of operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks. His government also seeks to address the root causes of insecurity through economic development programs and community engagement initiatives. However, the success of these efforts remains mixed, as many Nigerians still live in fear of violence.

Free Fall of the Naira

One of the most significant economic issues since Tinubu took over is the free fall of the naira. The situation did not improve even when the administration unified the official and black market exchange rates. The president merged the exchange rates to create a single, more transparent, and market-driven exchange rate system. However, this unification led to a sharp and rapid depreciation of the naira, with the currency’s value falling significantly as it adjusted to market realities. This move aimed to stabilize the economy and attract foreign investment by presenting a more realistic financial picture, but it had several immediate adverse effects.

Inflation and Cost of Living

The fast depreciation of the naira significantly contributed to rising inflation, currently at 33.69%. As the naira weakened, the cost of importing goods increased, leading to higher prices for a wide range of products, including essential commodities such as food and fuel. This inflationary pressure has severely impacted the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians, who were already facing economic hardship.

President Tinubu still has three years left in his administration, and only time will tell if he will deliver on the promises he made during his campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

