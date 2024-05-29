Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Presidency Denies Reports of President Tinubu Addressing National Assembly on May 29

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on May 29, labeling the information as false and unauthorized.

The Office of President Tinubu clarified that it was not involved in planning the purported event. This comes after an earlier statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, which indicated that President Tinubu would forgo a broadcast and instead address the National Assembly.

In his statement, Onanuga mentioned that President Tinubu’s speech would highlight his administration’s achievements and Nigeria’s democratic progress since the military’s departure in 1999. He also noted that former Senate President David Mark, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and former military ruler General Abdulsalami Abubakar were slated to speak. Additionally, President Tinubu was expected to inaugurate the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, named the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

However, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued a contradictory statement. Ngelale emphasized that the information about the National Assembly address was incorrect and not sanctioned by the President’s office.

“In light of public commentary about President Tinubu delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on May 29, 2024, it is crucial to clarify that this information is false and unauthorized,” Ngelale stated. “The Office of the President was not involved in the planning of this event.”

Ngelale also highlighted President Tinubu’s focus on inaugurating strategic projects nationwide as part of his commitment to delivering good governance.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

