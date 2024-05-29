Home Security News Nigerian Air Force Airstrikes Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Katsina, Borno

By
Azonuchechi Chukwu
-

May 29, 2024.

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says the Components of Operations Hadarin Daji and Hadin Kai have eliminated 30 terrorists in air strikes in their hideouts in Katsina and Borno.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji in North West on May 27, eliminated several terrorists loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin known as Babura.

He said the strikes were conducted around Bakai, times Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya bandits’ hideouts in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina.

According to him, credible intelligence received after the strike reveals that about 30 terrorists were confirmed to have been neutralised.

He said it was also confirmed that Babura narrowly escaped being eliminated, while most of his foot soldiers were killed.

Gabkwet said that similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai same day at Tumbun Fulani, near Lake Chad, against terrorists at a once abandoned hideout.

He said the strikes were authourised after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions observed a pattern that was consistent with the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and movement of their logistics.

“Recall that this same location was struck by NAF aircraft on Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, 2023 with several terrorists eliminated and their logistics and mobilities destroyed.

“That these remnant of terrorists have returned to their once-destroyed enclave, is indicative of the successes being recorded by both air and ground troops in flushing them out of their various hideouts,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

