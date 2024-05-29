Nigeria Reverts to Pre-1978 National Anthem as President Tinubu Signs Bill into Law

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the National Anthem Bill, passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday, reinstating Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria We Hail Thee,” which was in use at independence in 1960. This anthem was replaced by the military in 1978.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the presidential assent at a joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly, marking 25 years of unbroken democracy in the country.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, encouraged lawmakers and visitors to download the old national anthem, which now becomes Nigeria’s official anthem once again.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related