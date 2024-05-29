Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Nigeria Reverts to Pre-1978 National Anthem as President Tinubu Signs Bill into Law

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the National Anthem Bill, passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday, reinstating Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Nigeria We Hail Thee,” which was in use at independence in 1960. This anthem was replaced by the military in 1978.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced the presidential assent at a joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly, marking 25 years of unbroken democracy in the country.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, encouraged lawmakers and visitors to download the old national anthem, which now becomes Nigeria’s official anthem once again.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year
Next article
Ihovbor NIPP and Omotosho NIPP Fail to Generate Electricity Despite Installed Capacities As
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to present...

AGF Withdraws Terrorism Charge Against Miyetti Allah Leader

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo,...

Ihovbor NIPP and Omotosho NIPP Fail to Generate Electricity Despite Installed Capacities As

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As Nigeria's Power Generation Declines by 8.15% in April...

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
  Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to present...

AGF Withdraws Terrorism Charge Against Miyetti Allah Leader

Top Stories 0
  The leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo,...

Ihovbor NIPP and Omotosho NIPP Fail to Generate Electricity Despite Installed Capacities As

News Analysis 0
As Nigeria's Power Generation Declines by 8.15% in April...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Gbenga Samson - 0