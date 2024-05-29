Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

May 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar was flat on Tuesday at N1,505/$1, according to data obtained from Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

The Naira maintained stability against the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, remaining unchanged at N1,339.33/$1 amid a significant boost in the supply of FX in the official market.

The FMDQ Securities Exchange, the platform that tracks trades at the spot market, revealed that the value of forex trades yesterday was $328.32 million, higher than the $180.80 million recorded a day earlier by 81.6 per cent or $147.52 million.

Also in the official market, the Nigerian currency improved its value against the Pound Sterling yesterday by N121.85 to sell for N1,762.43/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,884.28/£1.

In the same trend, the local currency appreciated against the Euro during the trading day by N106.73 to settle at N1,500.58/€1 versus Monday’s closing price of N1,607.31/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related