Lifestyle News

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

By: The Editor

Date:

 

Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted on Tuesday that he feels “100%” despite a recent health scare. This comes as he prepares for his controversial return to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul in July.

Tyson reportedly required medical attention on Sunday after experiencing nausea and dizziness during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Paramedics treated him onboard the American Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport before other passengers were allowed to disembark.

The incident has heightened concerns about Tyson’s return to boxing, especially given his age. Tyson is set to fight Paul in an eight-round professional bout in Texas on July 20. The fight has been sanctioned by Texas boxing authorities.

Despite the health scare, Tyson reassured fans of his condition. “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” Tyson wrote in a brief post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tyson, who will turn 58 in June, has not fought a professional bout since 2005, though he participated in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

The Editor
The Editor

