AI

Microsoft to Host African Startups AI Fest, the Largest Virtual Event on the Continent

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

MARRAKECH, Morocco, May 29, 2024 / — Microsoft has announced its inaugural African Startups AI Fest at GITEX Africa in Marrakech, Morocco. The event, led by Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office (ATO), is set for June 6, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will also be accessible virtually to attendees across the continent.

This hybrid event aims to bring together startup founders and pioneers from across Africa, featuring Microsoft’s startup partners and customers who will share their success stories. Up to 10,000 startups will gain access to industry-specific expertise and insights on leveraging AI to advance their businesses.

The African Startups AI Fest will unite entrepreneurs, engineers, developers, and business decision-makers in the startup space from across the continent. This first-of-its-kind event will highlight the transformative power of AI, showcasing how startups can utilize this technology to drive innovation and reach global markets.

“There is a need to provide startups on the continent with the resources to take their concepts from the drawing board to customers,” said Lillian Barnard, President of Microsoft Africa. “From AI-enabled tech solutions to advanced digital skills, startups need every opportunity to thrive in a highly competitive global market because they are catalysts for job creation and economic growth in Africa.”

Recent research from The African Tech Startups Funding Report has shown a decline in funding for tech startups in Africa, with 633 startups raising over $3 billion in 2022. Despite economic challenges, African startups have continued to innovate and grow.

Microsoft has a history of supporting startups in Africa, with success stories including Legal Interact, M-KOPA, Omnisient, Zen Dawa, Deepecho, and Terragon. Legal Interact, for example, has integrated Microsoft AI into its software, launching South Africa’s first AI lawyer to automate tasks and provide quick legal answers. M-KOPA leverages IoT tools and AI-powered automation to offer financial services like insurance and loans to East Africans, empowering millions with the support needed for essential purchases.

Attendees of the African Startups AI Fest will learn from these and other success stories, and Microsoft, along with its partners and customers, will demonstrate how AI tools can give businesses a competitive edge. The event will support 6,000 to 10,000 startups through the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub programmes, offering industry-specific webinars, pitch coaching sessions, investor community sessions, and integration with the Microsoft Independent Software Vendor programme.

To register for the African Startups AI Fest, participants can sign up [HERE](http://apo-opa.co/3KlSzQs) by June 5th, 2024.

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor

