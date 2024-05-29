Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

May, the embattled ‘first’ wife of actor, Yul Edochie, broke down in tears while speaking at a public event recently.

The mum of three spoke to a group of women about picking themselves up after a fall.

In her speech, May recounted how she had to pick herself up when she suffered a setback. She said she was running several businesses but they all went down when something happened. At this point, her emotions failed her and she broke into tears.

“I did not sit and wallow in self pity instead I picked myself up, I used to run multiple businesses. They all went down when…” she said

May and Yul were married for seventeen years and shared four children, however, their first son Kambilichukwu died last year. They began having issues after Yul picked actress Judy Austin as a second wife. Yul and Judy have since welcomed two children together.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
FG Begins Free Distribution of Gas Cylinders To Boost Clean Cooking
Next article
Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of...

FG Begins Free Distribution of Gas Cylinders To Boost Clean Cooking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. As part of its effort to...

Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate of the Naira...

Nigerian Air Force Airstrikes Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Katsina, Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

Analysis 0
When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of...

FG Begins Free Distribution of Gas Cylinders To Boost Clean Cooking

Nigeria 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. As part of its effort to...

Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate of the Naira...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First...

Godwin Okafor - 0