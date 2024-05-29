May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event

May 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

May, the embattled ‘first’ wife of actor, Yul Edochie, broke down in tears while speaking at a public event recently.

The mum of three spoke to a group of women about picking themselves up after a fall.

In her speech, May recounted how she had to pick herself up when she suffered a setback. She said she was running several businesses but they all went down when something happened. At this point, her emotions failed her and she broke into tears.

“I did not sit and wallow in self pity instead I picked myself up, I used to run multiple businesses. They all went down when…” she said

May and Yul were married for seventeen years and shared four children, however, their first son Kambilichukwu died last year. They began having issues after Yul picked actress Judy Austin as a second wife. Yul and Judy have since welcomed two children together.(www.naija247news.com).

