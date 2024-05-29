Menu
Lagos State Govt Launches 15 High-Capacity, Locally Fabricated Boats to Boost Water Transportation

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Lagos Partners with Indigenous Manufacturer for Assembly Factory

New Boats to Enhance Waterways’ Efficiency and Reliability**

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrated the first anniversary of his second term by launching a fleet of new high-capacity ferries, fabricated and assembled in Lagos. These boats aim to improve transportation options for commuters in the largest mega city in sub-Saharan Africa.

The 15 ferries, each with a 40-passenger capacity, double the limit of existing vessels. Manufactured by Caverton Marine in a factory co-operated by the Lagos State Government and the private firm, the factory is located in Badore, Eti-Osa.

The inauguration of the Omi-Bus carriers marks the completion of the first phase of this partnership. The new ferries will be deployed immediately for commercial operations by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), offering efficient mobility for residents.

Sanwo-Olu, along with Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and other state officials, took an inaugural ride from Badore to Ikoyi, a journey of approximately 27 minutes. The Governor highlighted that these new ferries would save hours lost in traffic, optimize public investment in water transportation, and boost economic prosperity.

The locally fabricated ferries, designed to operate on the Cowry Card payment system, signify the administration’s commitment to sustainable partnerships that enhance Lagos’s intermodal transportation system. Sanwo-Olu emphasized that creating viable waterways transportation aligns with the government’s strategic vision for pollution-free mobility, improving life quality and productivity.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our quest to revolutionize transportation in Lagos in line with our T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda,” said Sanwo-Olu. “The acquisition and deployment of these ferries for commercial operations symbolize our commitment to transforming Lagos into a city that thrives on efficient, clean, and sustainable transportation. This initiative testifies to our dedication to creating an integrated, multimodal transportation system that makes daily commutes smoother and more seamless.”

Sanwo-Olu also announced that an additional 25 high-capacity ferries are expected in the second construction phase, further reducing turnaround time in water transportation and expanding services to more routes. He assured that the ferries are equipped with technology to ensure safety, comfort, and convenience, supported by modern technology at the LASWA Command and Control Centre.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, highlighted the OmiBus ferry project’s focus on rapid transit and convenience. “These modern ferries, with their advanced amenities and safety features, will not only ensure passenger comfort in secure journeys but also usher in a new era of convenience and efficiency in Lagos,” he said.

LASWA General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, noted the new vessels’ design emphasizes simple maintenance and high efficiency, committing to safer, faster, and accident-free journeys. He added that local ferry production would drive more investments in waterways transportation and open more commercial routes and access to isolated communities.

Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale, praised the partnership’s success, saying it enhances public confidence in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and supports an intermodal transportation system offering diverse mobility choices.

The event included an inspection of the manufacturing facility by the Governor.

AfDB aims to boost infrastructure funding as African growth accelerates
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
