Menu
Search
Subscribe
Traditions and Culture

*Kano High Court Halts Eviction and Harassment of Reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Kano High Court on Miller Road has issued an order preventing the police, State Security Service (SSS), and Nigerian military from evicting Muhammadu Sanusi II, the recently reinstated Emir of Kano. Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu granted the order, which also restrains these security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and his kingmakers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justice Aliyu’s order includes:

1. **Interim Injunction Against Harassment**: Prevents the respondents and their associates from intimidating, inviting, arresting, or invading the personal or official residence of Emir Sanusi and the Kano Emirate kingmakers.

2. **Protection of Royal Symbols**: Prohibits the confiscation or interference with the emir’s symbols of authority, including the Royal Hat of Dabo, the ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife, and the sword of the Emir of Kano.

3. **Maintenance of Status Quo**: Orders all parties to maintain the current situation and take no further action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

4. **Interference Prohibition**: Restrains respondents from interfering with the functions and duties of Emir Sanusi.

The case, filed by Emir Sanusi alongside four Kano kingmakers—Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani, Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi, Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan, and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta—has been adjourned to June 13, 2024, for a hearing.

This follows a previous order by Justice Aliyu for the eviction of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nassarawa mini palace earlier this week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Court Orders Eviction of Reinstated Emir of Kano Amid Legal Tug-of-War
Next article
Senate Recalls Suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi After 77 Days
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

The Editor The Editor -
  Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted...

Presidency Denies Reports of President Tinubu Addressing National Assembly on May 29

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu...

Bichi Emirate Council Opposes Dissolution of Kano’s Five Emirates

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Kano Emirate, the...

Senate Recalls Suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi After 77 Days

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Senate has pardoned and reinstated Senator Abdul Ahmed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

Lifestyle News 0
  Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted...

Presidency Denies Reports of President Tinubu Addressing National Assembly on May 29

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu...

Bichi Emirate Council Opposes Dissolution of Kano’s Five Emirates

North West 0
Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Kano Emirate, the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber...

The Editor - 0