Kano High Court Halts Eviction and Harassment of Reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II

The Kano High Court on Miller Road has issued an order preventing the police, State Security Service (SSS), and Nigerian military from evicting Muhammadu Sanusi II, the recently reinstated Emir of Kano. Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu granted the order, which also restrains these security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and his kingmakers.

Justice Aliyu’s order includes:

1. **Interim Injunction Against Harassment**: Prevents the respondents and their associates from intimidating, inviting, arresting, or invading the personal or official residence of Emir Sanusi and the Kano Emirate kingmakers.

2. **Protection of Royal Symbols**: Prohibits the confiscation or interference with the emir’s symbols of authority, including the Royal Hat of Dabo, the ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife, and the sword of the Emir of Kano.

3. **Maintenance of Status Quo**: Orders all parties to maintain the current situation and take no further action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

4. **Interference Prohibition**: Restrains respondents from interfering with the functions and duties of Emir Sanusi.

The case, filed by Emir Sanusi alongside four Kano kingmakers—Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani, Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi, Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan, and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta—has been adjourned to June 13, 2024, for a hearing.

This follows a previous order by Justice Aliyu for the eviction of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from the Nassarawa mini palace earlier this week.

