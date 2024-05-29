IPOB Confirms May 30 Sit-at-Home Order for General Ojukwu’s Biafra Remembrance Day

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that the sit-at-home exercise scheduled for May 30 across southeast Nigeria will proceed as planned. This directive aims to honor those of southeastern extraction killed during the 1967-70 civil war, marking Biafra Remembrance Day.

IPOB had previously warned Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Anambra State against holding its convocation ceremony on May 30. In response, the university rescheduled its 18th convocation and award of degrees, originally set for May 30 and 31.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful emphasized that all residents in the region should observe the sit-at-home order in commemoration of “Biafra Heroes Day.” He clarified that no government or security agency has the authority to harass individuals during this event.

Powerful stated that all social activities, including markets, schools, banks, and businesses, are banned from operating between 6 am to 6 pm on May 30. The statement highlighted the importance of remembering all Biafran heroes and heroines, including Bruce Mayrock from the USA, who sacrificed his life for the Biafran cause.

The statement read:

“The global family of IPOB wishes to remind every person resident in Biafra territory that the sit-at-home on May 30, 2024, in commemoration of Biafra Heroes Day, is sacrosanct. We oblige everyone to abide by this order, which is for one day only—Thursday, May 30, 2024.

“As long as Biafra Land is concerned, IPOB remains a crucial state actor on issues concerning Biafra. The remembrance of all those who fought for Biafra’s freedom and sovereignty is imperative, and no government or security agency has any authority to harass any innocent person during this event.

“We urge all state governors in Biafra Land to ensure the safety of persons and property on that day. Students taking WAEC exams must wear their school uniforms to identify themselves. We are not involved in criminal activities and cannot stop our children from taking their exams.

“The Federal Government must understand that they cannot slaughter our heroes and simultaneously prevent us from mourning or remembering them. Those who defended our land during the genocidal war of 1967–1970 are worthy of remembrance and celebration.

“We remember and honor General Phillip Efiong, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Air raid Achuzie, Dr. Frank Opigo, General Umunnakwe, Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, and many others who contributed immensely for us to live.

“Biafrans in the diaspora are advised to obtain permits to rally in their respective countries. We must tell the world the story of the Biafran genocidal war and the resilience of Biafran heroes.

“Our people must understand that Biafra is coming. We have crossed the Rubicon, and nothing will make us change our mind or diminish our resolve towards this fight for Biafra liberation,” the statement concluded.

