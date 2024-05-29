Menu
Fire guts Tejuosho wooden market in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire on Wednesday gutted several wooden shanties at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba area of Lagos State and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Fortunately, at the time of filing this report, there was no loss of life recorded and no injury sustained.

The fire, according to reports, broke out at the market located along Tejuosho Canal, comprising shops and residences, at about 12:30 pm.

It was gathered that the fire started from one of the rooms where a member of the community had left food on gas cooker unattended.

The fire quickly spread to several wooden blocks along the canal throwing the entire area in confusion as residents ran helter-skelter for dear life.

Emergency responders present to battle the inferno include: LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Police, NPF, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Watch, among others.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the situation has been put under control, while rescue mission was on-going.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several wooden shanties at the along Tejuosho canal were gutted by fire.

“Fire combat is presently ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings like NTA , Oba Tejuosho House, and other residential estates in the environ. Rescue operation still ongoing.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

