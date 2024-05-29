Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FG Begins Free Distribution of Gas Cylinders To Boost Clean Cooking

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

As part of its effort to promote clean cooking energy for families across the country,

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday, commenced the free distribution of gas cylinders with a target of moving at least one million homes to clean cooking gas by 2030, as part of its effort to promote clean cooking energy for families across the country.

The programme, which is under the ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, tagged LPG grassroots penetration, is expected to distribute about 250,000 gas cylinders to women in rural communities across the country.

Speaking at the flag-off of the programme in the Apo Resettlement area of Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the administration was determined to increase domestic gas usage.

Ekpo who supervised the handing over of 1,000 numbers of 3kg cylinders filled with gas to rural women drawn from the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, explained that the government’s push for the use of gas as the cooking fuel of choice would improve the health of women and girls who bear the greatest risk in the use of traditional cooking fuel.

He stated:

“We’re not only introducing a program today; we’re on a mission to change millions of Nigerians’ lives in our six geographical zones. By 2030, we want to convert 250,000 houses a year to clean cooking gas, which is a lofty but attainable target.

“This program is evidence of our steadfast dedication to lessening the over-reliance on solid fuels, which for a long time served as many households’ primary source of energy and include firewood, kerosene, and charcoal.

In his remarks, the Coordinating Director, ‘Decade of Gas’ program, Mr. Ed Ubong, said the programme which is funded by the private sector would bring an end to the use of woods and kerosene in homes.

He added that the ‘Decade of Gas’ program is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s theme: “Gas to Prosperity, a Renewed Hope”.

He stated: “As part of the LPG grassroots programme, we would be committed to see how we can move over a million cooking cylinders, mainly to women, in rural areas.

“Cooking gas is cleaner and Nigeria has significant gas resources and so we will be partnering with the private sector working under the supervision of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) to see how we can deploy over a million cylinders at about 250,000 a year to all parts of Nigeria”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market
Next article
May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of...

May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. May, the embattled ‘first’ wife of...

Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate of the Naira...

Nigerian Air Force Airstrikes Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Katsina, Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

Analysis 0
When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of...

May Yul Edochie breaks down in tears while speaking at an event

Lifestyle News 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. May, the embattled ‘first’ wife of...

Naira Exchanges at N1,505/$1 In Black Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate of the Naira...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First...

Godwin Okafor - 0