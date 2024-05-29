Menu
Search
Subscribe
Traditions and Culture

Court Orders Eviction of Reinstated Emir of Kano Amid Legal Tug-of-War

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the eviction of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kano Emir’s palace, following his recent reinstatement as Emir. The order came after a High Court in Kano State issued an ex parte motion restraining the newly sacked Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and others from acting as monarchs, mandating their immediate eviction from the palace.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On May 24, 2024, SaharaReporters revealed that the Federal High Court in Kano had barred the state government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law. Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, filed by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi against the Kano State Government and several other entities.

However, within 24 hours, Justice Simon A. Amobeda ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges of Aminu Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, are upheld. This directive came in an Exparte application in Suit FHC/KN/CS/190/2024, listing Bayero as the applicant and multiple federal and state entities as respondents.

The ruling emphasized maintaining peace and justice in Kano. The court restrained respondents from infringing upon Bayero’s rights or denying his use of the Emir’s Palace. The case has been adjourned to June 4 for further hearing.

Reacting to the developments, former National Human Rights Commission Chairman Prof. Chidi Odinkalu likened the legal proceedings to a “Game of Thrones” on his social media account.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian Identity Thief Linked to Attempted Foreclosure of Elvis Presley’s Graceland Estate
Next article
*Kano High Court Halts Eviction and Harassment of Reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

The Editor The Editor -
  Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted...

Presidency Denies Reports of President Tinubu Addressing National Assembly on May 29

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu...

Bichi Emirate Council Opposes Dissolution of Kano’s Five Emirates

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Kano Emirate, the...

Senate Recalls Suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi After 77 Days

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Senate has pardoned and reinstated Senator Abdul Ahmed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber Jake Paul Despite Recent Health Scare

Lifestyle News 0
  Mike Tyson, the 57-year-old former world heavyweight champion, asserted...

Presidency Denies Reports of President Tinubu Addressing National Assembly on May 29

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu...

Bichi Emirate Council Opposes Dissolution of Kano’s Five Emirates

North West 0
Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Kano Emirate, the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Mike Tyson Declares Full Health Ahead of July Bout with YouTuber...

The Editor - 0