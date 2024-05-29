Court Orders Eviction of Reinstated Emir of Kano Amid Legal Tug-of-War

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the eviction of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kano Emir’s palace, following his recent reinstatement as Emir. The order came after a High Court in Kano State issued an ex parte motion restraining the newly sacked Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and others from acting as monarchs, mandating their immediate eviction from the palace.

On May 24, 2024, SaharaReporters revealed that the Federal High Court in Kano had barred the state government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law. Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, filed by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi against the Kano State Government and several other entities.

However, within 24 hours, Justice Simon A. Amobeda ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges of Aminu Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, are upheld. This directive came in an Exparte application in Suit FHC/KN/CS/190/2024, listing Bayero as the applicant and multiple federal and state entities as respondents.

The ruling emphasized maintaining peace and justice in Kano. The court restrained respondents from infringing upon Bayero’s rights or denying his use of the Emir’s Palace. The case has been adjourned to June 4 for further hearing.

Reacting to the developments, former National Human Rights Commission Chairman Prof. Chidi Odinkalu likened the legal proceedings to a “Game of Thrones” on his social media account.

