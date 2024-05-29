Bichi Emirate Council Opposes Dissolution of Kano’s Five Emirates

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Kano Emirate, the Bichi Emirate Council announced on Tuesday their strong opposition to the dissolution of the five emirates established by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The council issued a stern warning to the state government and the State Assembly, demanding the reinstatement of the repealed emirates law. They emphasized the importance of the five emirates for the state’s overall benefit.

Speaking to the press in Kano, the council’s Secretary, Engr. Bello Gambo (Inuwar Masarautar Bichi), condemned the dissolution as unacceptable. He warned against any government attempts to appoint second-class emirs or district heads, insisting that their Emir should remain in power.

“We completely reject any plans to appoint second-class emirs or district heads. Our Emir must continue his role, and we will not accept anything less,” Gambo declared.

He highlighted the positive impact of the five emirates, noting their role in bridging rural communities with the government and enhancing local development. Gambo cited the transformation of Bichi and other areas like Gaya, Karaye, and Rano into thriving urban centers due to the emirate council’s efforts.

“The dissolution of the emirates will lead to over 3,000 job losses, exacerbating insecurity in the region,” Gambo warned.

