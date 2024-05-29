Menu
Berger Paints appoints Alaba Fagun as Managing Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc,  a Nigerian multilateral paint company, has announced the appointment of Alaba Fagun as its new group managing director.

According to a statement, Fagun was the managing director of the company but her responsibilities as the Group managing director will be expanded after the appointment.

“We are pleased to inform our stakeholders and by extension, the public, that the Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Alaba Fagun as the company’s GMD,” the statement said.

It said she demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in her current role as the managing director, significantly contributing to the Company’s success.

“In recognition of these achievements, she will be taking on an expanded role within the Organisation. This new role will encompass additional responsibilities, including oversight of Swift Painting Nigeria Limited (our subsidiary),” the statement said.

It said the board is confident that Fagun will drive further innovation and operational excellence to the Group and wishes her success as she leverages her expertise and experience.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
