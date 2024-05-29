Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

AGF Withdraws Terrorism Charge Against Miyetti Allah Leader

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, has been discharged of an alleged terrorism charge filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of justice.

In a ruling by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, Bodejo was discharged after counsel for the AGF, Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

Imana informed the court that she had an oral application under Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, further predicated on the power of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). She added that the AGF instructed her to withdraw the charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

Counsel to Bodejo did not oppose the application, thanking the AGF for his magnanimous gesture.

Lead counsel, Ahmed Raji, subsequently urged the court to discharge the accused person under the sections referred to by the prosecution.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Ihovbor NIPP and Omotosho NIPP Fail to Generate Electricity Despite Installed Capacities As
Next article
Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to present...

Ihovbor NIPP and Omotosho NIPP Fail to Generate Electricity Despite Installed Capacities As

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As Nigeria's Power Generation Declines by 8.15% in April...

Nigeria Reverts to Pre-1978 National Anthem as President Tinubu Signs Bill into Law

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the National...

Pundits Doubt Tinubu’s Ability to Deliver Amid Reform Misfotunes in First Year

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
When Bola Tinubu was sworn in as President of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
  Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to present...

Ihovbor NIPP and Omotosho NIPP Fail to Generate Electricity Despite Installed Capacities As

News Analysis 0
As Nigeria's Power Generation Declines by 8.15% in April...

Nigeria Reverts to Pre-1978 National Anthem as President Tinubu Signs Bill into Law

Tinubunomics Policies 0
  President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Tinubu to Present 2024 Supplementary Appropriations Bill to National Assembly

Gbenga Samson - 0