AGF Withdraws Terrorism Charge Against Miyetti Allah Leader

The leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, has been discharged of an alleged terrorism charge filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of justice.

In a ruling by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, Bodejo was discharged after counsel for the AGF, Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

Imana informed the court that she had an oral application under Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, further predicated on the power of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). She added that the AGF instructed her to withdraw the charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

Counsel to Bodejo did not oppose the application, thanking the AGF for his magnanimous gesture.

Lead counsel, Ahmed Raji, subsequently urged the court to discharge the accused person under the sections referred to by the prosecution.

