Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

You Weren’t A Better Leader” — APC Tackles Obasanjo For Criticising Tinubu

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 28,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ruling All Progressives Congress has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement on the current administration’s style of leadership in the country.

Recall that Obasanjo had knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of subsidy from petroleum products including floating of naira.

The former president, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, over the weekend, said that though the policies initiated by Tinubu were necessary, they were wrongly implemented.

The statement partly reads: “Today, the government has taken three decisions, two of which are necessary but wrongly implemented and have led to the impoverisation of the economy and of Nigerians.

“These are the removal of subsidy, closing the gap between the black market and official rates of exchange and the third is dealing with a military coup in Niger Republic.”

Reacting to the above statement on Monday, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim, faulted Obasanjo, described him as a serial critic.

He added that the ex president might be suffering from old age.Bala said(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
FG blames tomato scarcity, price increases across Nigeria on farm infestation
Next article
Court Stops Ado Bayero From Parading Himself As Emir Of Kano, Orders Police To Evict Him From
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife, Dr. Eno Named Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Technology Babur

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 28,2024. Dr. Eno Eze, the wife of Pastor Jerry...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Lifestyle News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

CrimeWatch 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Business News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0