May 28,2024.

The ruling All Progressives Congress has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement on the current administration’s style of leadership in the country.

Recall that Obasanjo had knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of subsidy from petroleum products including floating of naira.

The former president, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, over the weekend, said that though the policies initiated by Tinubu were necessary, they were wrongly implemented.

The statement partly reads: “Today, the government has taken three decisions, two of which are necessary but wrongly implemented and have led to the impoverisation of the economy and of Nigerians.

“These are the removal of subsidy, closing the gap between the black market and official rates of exchange and the third is dealing with a military coup in Niger Republic.”

Reacting to the above statement on Monday, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim, faulted Obasanjo, described him as a serial critic.

He added that the ex president might be suffering from old age.Bala said(www.naija247news.com)

