Nigeria

We have reopened Banex Plaza — Nigerian Army

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian military has reopened the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse 2 area of Abuja for business after over a week of siege on the market.

According to reports, the plaza resumed operations around 2:30pm on Monday.

Naija247news earlier reported that the market was sealed by military authorities on May 18, following a violent clash between traders and military personnel.

Trouble started when thugs allegedly beat up some soldiers who had a disagreement with a trader in the plaza.

The trader had reportedly sold a bad phone to someone who invited soldiers.

The police stepped in to resolve the situation, but soldiers later stormed the plaza, forcing traders to shut down immediately.

Human rights activists, including Femi Falana, SAN, civil society organisations, among others had condemned the military action.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
