United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after an engine caught fire, temporarily halting arrivals amid busy Memorial Day travel.

United Flight 2091, an Airbus A320, was about to take off from the airport around 2 p.m. when an engine caught fire, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed.

The flight was headed to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington. An airport spokesman said the airplane experienced an “emergency situation” upon departure and the situation was resolved “safely.”

The FAA said it has halted arrivals into the airport.

United Airlines told Fox News Digital the plane was towed to the gate, passengers deplaned normally and no injuries were reported.

“We are working to make alternative travel arrangements for customers,” UA said in a statement.

The airplane had 148 passengers on board, with five crew members.

The ordeal came as the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York issued a ground stop by Air Traffic Control System Command Center.(www.naija247news.com).

