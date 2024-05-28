Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 13 people, including four soldiers and a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, for alleged armed robbery, hijacking of food trucks, and diverting them to other locations.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokeswoman in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

She noted that the arrests followed a thorough investigation triggered by an initial arrest of suspected burglary in a private warehouse in Elimgbu community, Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area.

She said two of the initial suspects were identified as a corporal in the Nigerian Army serving in Delta State and an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps serving in Kabba, Kogi State.

She said the arrested security agents confessed to abandoning their posts to engage in criminal activities in Rivers State.

Iringe-Koko said further investigations uncovered a larger criminal ring involved in armed robbery, hijacking and goods diversion.

She added that the gangs were involved in hijacking trailers loaded with various goods, including fertilisers, imported clothing, and POP cement.

The police recovered stolen items and a white Toyota Hilux used in the gang’s operations, she said.

She also said four soldiers involved were dismissed by the Nigerian Army and handed over to the police for prosecution. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12
Next article
Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife, Dr. Eno Named Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Technology Babur

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 28,2024. Dr. Eno Eze, the wife of Pastor Jerry...

Naira Depreciates To 1,525/$ In The Black Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday, depreciated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Lifestyle News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Business News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife, Dr. Eno Named Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Technology Babur

Religion 0
May 28,2024. Dr. Eno Eze, the wife of Pastor Jerry...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0