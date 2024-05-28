Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 13 people, including four soldiers and a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, for alleged armed robbery, hijacking of food trucks, and diverting them to other locations.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokeswoman in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

She noted that the arrests followed a thorough investigation triggered by an initial arrest of suspected burglary in a private warehouse in Elimgbu community, Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area.

She said two of the initial suspects were identified as a corporal in the Nigerian Army serving in Delta State and an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps serving in Kabba, Kogi State.

She said the arrested security agents confessed to abandoning their posts to engage in criminal activities in Rivers State.

Iringe-Koko said further investigations uncovered a larger criminal ring involved in armed robbery, hijacking and goods diversion.

She added that the gangs were involved in hijacking trailers loaded with various goods, including fertilisers, imported clothing, and POP cement.

The police recovered stolen items and a white Toyota Hilux used in the gang’s operations, she said.

She also said four soldiers involved were dismissed by the Nigerian Army and handed over to the police for prosecution. (www.naija247news.com).

