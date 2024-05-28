Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife, Dr. Eno Named Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Technology Babur

May 28,2024.

Dr. Eno Eze, the wife of Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations, has been named Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Federal University of Technology Babura in Jigawa State.

This appointment comes hot on the heels of her recent role as Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, appointed by Governor Dr. Alex Otti just two months ago.

Dr. Eno holds an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management from the Entrepreneurship Institute Australia and a Master’s degree in International Human Resource Management from the University of Greenwich, London. She is also concluding a PhD in Human Resources Management.

Dr. Eno serves as the Resident Pastor of Streams of Joy Umuahia in Abia State.(www.naija247news.com)

