Naira Depreciates To 1,525/$ In The Black Market

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, depreciated in the parallel market also known as black market to N1,525 per dollar from N1,520 per dollar last weekend.

However, the Naira appreciated to N1,339.33 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,339.33 per dollar from N1,482.81 per dollar last weekend, indicating N143.48 appreciation for the

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N185.67 per dollar from N37.19 per dollar last week Friday.(www.naija247news.com).

