Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Like House of Reps, Senate passes bill to reintroduce old national anthem

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Senate has passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 to revert to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”.

The bill which speedily passed first and second readings now awaits assent into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate passed legislation to swap the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” The old anthem, composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, will replace the current anthem.

The bill seeks to revive the anthem that was dropped in 1978 during Olusegun Obasanjo’s military administration.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who lived in Nigeria during its independence, penned the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music. The anthem played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity and unity during the 1960s and late 1970s.

During deliberations on the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, emphasized the anthem’s impact. According to him

“Upon rendition, it inspired deep patriotism among Nigerians. Those who lived through that era recognize its crucial role in our nation’s history, evoking nostalgia and fond memories of our early years.

Last week, the bill seeking to make a provision for Nigeria to revert to its old national anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” scaled through a second reading at the Senate before it was eventually passed on Tuesday. The House of Representatives has passed the bill.

Below are the lyrics of the old anthem

‘’Nigeria, we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood, we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Labour walks out as FG proposes N60,000 as new minimum wage
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Labour walks out as FG proposes N60,000 as new minimum wage

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour on Tuesday walked...

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Where is Senator Shettima? By Yushau A....

United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff...

Student loan ploy to enslave Nigerian students — ASUU

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Labour walks out as FG proposes N60,000 as new minimum wage

Nigeria 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour on Tuesday walked...

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

The BackPage 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Where is Senator Shettima? By Yushau A....

United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

Regions 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Labour walks out as FG proposes N60,000 as new minimum wage

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0