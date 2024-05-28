Labour walks out as FG proposes N60,000 as new minimum wage

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Organised Labour on Tuesday walked out of the Tripartite Committee meeting on Minimum Wage after the Federal Government increased its offer to N60,000.

The Federal Government had initially proposed N57,000 minimum wage but added N3,000 to it, making the sum of N60,000 during today’s meeting of the tripartite committee on minimum wage in Abuja.

However, organised labour, comprising the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress, only agreed to go down by N3,000 from its last proposal of N497,000 during the last minimum wage meeting.

The amount proposed by the government did not go down well with labour leaders so they walked out of the meeting.

A source privy to the meeting said, “We walked out again. Just now. They (federal government) added 3k. We reduced 3k.”

A member of the union said before the meeting started that organised labour would only go lower if the government went higher on its demands.

The source said: “This is simply a case of if they go higher, we will go lower. They need to propose something reasonable for us to propose something lower too. There is no two-way about it.”

“So as long as the government is ready to present something reasonable, we will meet them in the middle,” the source added.(www.naija247news.com).

