Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Labour walks out as FG proposes N60,000 as new minimum wage

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Organised Labour on Tuesday walked out of the Tripartite Committee meeting on Minimum Wage after the Federal Government increased its offer to N60,000.

The Federal Government had initially proposed N57,000 minimum wage but added N3,000 to it, making the sum of N60,000 during today’s meeting of the tripartite committee on minimum wage in Abuja.

However, organised labour, comprising the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress, only agreed to go down by N3,000 from its last proposal of N497,000 during the last minimum wage meeting.

The amount proposed by the government did not go down well with labour leaders so they walked out of the meeting.

A source privy to the meeting said, “We walked out again. Just now. They (federal government) added 3k. We reduced 3k.”

A member of the union said before the meeting started that organised labour would only go lower if the government went higher on its demands.

The source said: “This is simply a case of if they go higher, we will go lower. They need to propose something reasonable for us to propose something lower too. There is no two-way about it.”

“So as long as the government is ready to present something reasonable, we will meet them in the middle,” the source added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?
Next article
Like House of Reps, Senate passes bill to reintroduce old national anthem
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Like House of Reps, Senate passes bill to reintroduce old national anthem

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Senate has passed the National...

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Where is Senator Shettima? By Yushau A....

United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff...

Student loan ploy to enslave Nigerian students — ASUU

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Like House of Reps, Senate passes bill to reintroduce old national anthem

Nigeria 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Senate has passed the National...

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

The BackPage 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Where is Senator Shettima? By Yushau A....

United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

Regions 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Like House of Reps, Senate passes bill to reintroduce old national...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0