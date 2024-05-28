Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has tendered a public apology for making unfounded allegations against popular businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, aka. E-Money, and the wife of the late actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer Awele.

Recall that E-Money initiated a search for two women and a man who claimed he had an affair with the wife of the later actor.

Consequently, the blogger was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after E-Money filed a petition about the offensive video.

In a twist of events, the blogger retracted his statements and expressed regret for his actions, admitting that his allegations were merely an attempt to gain followers on his Facebook page.

“E-Money, I am so sorry for tarnishing your image. I only made the video that E-Money was sleeping with Junior Pope’s wife just to gain more followers on Facebook,” he stated in an interview with Arise TV.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the blogger will be prosecuted for allegedly defaming E-Money, in his online video.

He said E-Money followed due process by reporting to the police.

“He is going to be prosecuted because the things he engaged in were criminal in nature. He has allegedly defamed E-money and he is going to be prosecuted,” Hundeyin stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery
Next article
We have reopened Banex Plaza — Nigerian Army
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Where is Senator Shettima? By Yushau A....

United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff...

Student loan ploy to enslave Nigerian students — ASUU

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

We have reopened Banex Plaza — Nigerian Army

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian military has reopened the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

The BackPage 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Where is Senator Shettima? By Yushau A....

United Aircraft Engine Catches Fire Just Before Takeoff

Regions 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United Airlines flight aborted takeoff...

Student loan ploy to enslave Nigerian students — ASUU

ASUU 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0