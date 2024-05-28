Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has tendered a public apology for making unfounded allegations against popular businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, aka. E-Money, and the wife of the late actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer Awele.

Recall that E-Money initiated a search for two women and a man who claimed he had an affair with the wife of the later actor.

Consequently, the blogger was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after E-Money filed a petition about the offensive video.

In a twist of events, the blogger retracted his statements and expressed regret for his actions, admitting that his allegations were merely an attempt to gain followers on his Facebook page.

“E-Money, I am so sorry for tarnishing your image. I only made the video that E-Money was sleeping with Junior Pope’s wife just to gain more followers on Facebook,” he stated in an interview with Arise TV.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the blogger will be prosecuted for allegedly defaming E-Money, in his online video.

He said E-Money followed due process by reporting to the police.

“He is going to be prosecuted because the things he engaged in were criminal in nature. He has allegedly defamed E-money and he is going to be prosecuted,” Hundeyin stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related