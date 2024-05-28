Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Gain N141bn as All Share Index Grows by 0.26%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Monday grew as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.26% to settle at 97,863.34 points from the previous close of 97,612.51 points.

Investors gained 141 billion as The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.26% to close at N55.359 trillion from the previous close of N55.218 trillion.

An aggregate of 367 million units of shares were traded in 8,031 deals, valued at N5.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 15 equities appreciated in their share prices against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT led the gainers with 9.60% growth to close at N2.17 from the previous close of N1.98.

Fidelity, Conoil and Mutual Benefits among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.43%, 8.36% and 7.69% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON and CWG led price decliners’ table as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N1.26 and N5.40 from the previous close of N1.40 and N6.00.

C & I Leasing, RT BRISCOE and FTN Cocoa among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.01%, 8.33% and 8.33% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 176 million units of its shares in 602 deals, valued at about N2.99 billion.

FBNH traded about 46 million units of its shares in 315 deals, valued at about N978.7 million.

UBA traded about 21 million units of its shares in 864 deals, valued at N432.8 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
