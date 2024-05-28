Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

International Breweries Announces Price Hike Of Beer, Other Products

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

International Breweries Plc said it has increased prices of its various product offerings in Nigeria. The brewer said in a statement that reviewing prices in its portfolio has become necessary due to current market realities, and was done to serve its customers better.

The new price review affects products such as Eagle Lager, Eagle Extra Stout, Trophy Stout, Beta Malt, and Grand Malt.

Head of Sales of the company, Olaleye Abimbola, disclosed that it is confident that the decision to review the prices benefits all its partners.

Abimbola however called on the company’s partners to honour the old pricing strategy it had in the previous months until the new changes were announced and implemented.

This is the second time the company will increase the prices of its products in one year. International Breweries disclosed a forex-related loss of N162.2 billion in its first quarter report.

Major brewers in Nigeria have been hit by an economic crisis due to inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and rising production costs, which has led to price hikes across the country. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Zenith Bank GMD Emerges Best Banking CEO Of The Year In Africa
Next article
Shareholders approve Fidelity Bank’s recapitalization plan
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife, Dr. Eno Named Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Technology Babur

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 28,2024. Dr. Eno Eze, the wife of Pastor Jerry...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Lifestyle News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

CrimeWatch 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Business News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0