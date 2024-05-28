Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

FirstBank Partners Proparco On Climate Performance

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in partnership with Proparco, a Development Finance Institution is mainstreaming climate initiatives into its business operations and strategy.

This is aimed at achieving a holistic integration of climate action on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction through an articulated strategic pathway to position the Bank as an African Climate Bank.

Ag. Chief Risk Officer, FirstBank, Patrick Akhidenor while reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to mainstreaming climate initiatives said, “FirstBank is intentional about redefining its climate footprint.

“We are identifying opportunities in climate finance to improve our portfolio and reduce the carbon emissions associated with our processes and operations.

“The Bank is executing a financed emissions calculation mechanism as well as creating climate finance opportunities, such as renewable energy and energy efficiency products for our customers,” he said.

The 130-year-old financial institution is currently implementing a mechanism to calculate its operational emissions across all its branches and offices.

This includes calculating data on electricity use, diesel use, water consumption, waste management approach, fuel consumption, business travel, etcetera to determine the Bank’s emission baseline and innovative opportunities for operational emissions reduction.

First Bank is developing the required capabilities and competencies by investing in its employees and the right infrastructure for integrating climate action into the Bank.

In a two-day partnership strategy workshop session with IPC and Valoris, consultants from Austria engaged by Proparco in the climate mainstreaming project, First Bank’s climate journey across all areas of implementation was reviewed to determine progress and empower strategic departments across the Bank’s operations

This includes the Credit Risk teams; Human Capital Management & Development (HCMD); FirstAcademy, the Bank’s learning institute; Corporate Banking; Personal Banking; SME Banking; Procurement; Branch Operations and General Services teams to deepen the understanding of climate risks in their processes.

The six workstreams for the implementation include the identification of financed and avoided emissions to support reporting; supporting the measurement and analysis of operating emissions; integration of physical climate risk assessment; opportunity analysis; climate strategy and policy development; and capacity building amongst staff to support strategy implementation.

Dr Martin Steindl, Managing Director, Valoris, Austria, said, “Amongst our various engagements with financial institutions on climate mainstreaming, FirstBank is the only organization that has been able to provide data both on the assets’ location of their portfolio and head offices of their clients. I am impressed with the progress we have collectively achieved.”

Nigeria has committed to reducing its GHG emissions to 20 per cent by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060. While this is ambitious, it sets the tone for businesses in Nigeria to at least support their GHG emissions reduction strategy with national plans and targets.

FirstBank is committed to achieving this goal and this is evident as the bank is a signatory to the Africa Business Leaders’ Climate Statement released in 2022 at COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt by the Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC).(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Shareholders approve Fidelity Bank’s recapitalization plan
Next article
Agric Ministry warns against consumption of poisoned meat from Kwara State
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife, Dr. Eno Named Pro-Chancellor Of Federal University Of Technology Babur

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
May 28,2024. Dr. Eno Eze, the wife of Pastor Jerry...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Lifestyle News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has...

Police Arrest Soldiers, NSCDC Operatives, Others For Robbery

CrimeWatch 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

BoI extends application for RAPID fund for MSMEs to June 12

Business News 0
May 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bank of Industry (BOI) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Junior Pope: Man apologises for defaming E-Money

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0