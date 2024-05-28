FG blames tomato scarcity, price increases across Nigeria on farm infestation

May 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said that a severe infestation of the tomato crop is the reason for the scarcity and elevated prices of the essential commodity in the country.

In a statement on Monday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kyari referred to the infestation causing tomato scarcity as “Tomato Ebola” or “Tomato Leaf Miner.”

Recall that it was reported on Sunday that a basket of tomatoes was selling for as high as N150,000 in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the minister noted that the Federal Government has sent experts to the affected regions to control and eradicate the infestation.

The Minister explained:

“A significant number of our tomato farms have been affected by a severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola or Tomato Leaf Miner. This has drastically reduced the availability of tomatoes and contributed to rising costs.

“Our ministry is taking immediate action to combat this issue. We are deploying agricultural experts to affected areas to contain and eliminate the infestation.

“Additionally, we are supporting our farmers with the necessary resources and guidance to recover their crops as quickly as possible, just as we instituted the Ginger Blight Control Taskforce.

“We understand the impact this has on your daily lives and are working tirelessly to resolve the situation and restore the supply of affordable tomatoes. (www.naija247news.com).

