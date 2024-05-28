Court Stops Ado Bayero From Parading Himself As Emir Of Kano, Orders Police To Evict Him From

May 28,2024.

The newly dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others were on Monday, restrained by the Kano State High Court, from parading themselves as monarchs in the state.

Justice Aisha Adamu Aliyu granted the order after an ex parte motion was filed by the state government on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The judge also stoppped all the dethroned Emirs from acting in their official capacity and asked them to immediately leave their palaces.

The court also ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kano to take over the palace presently occupied by Ado Bayero and immediately evict the former Emir.

The court ruling reads: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take over the palace of the Emir of Kano situate being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1st Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24th May, 2024.

“That an order of this Hon. Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 1st 5th Defendants be served through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.

“That the motion on notice dated 24/05/2024 is adjourned to 11th June, 2024 for hearing.”

Respondents in the matter are the deposed Emir’s of Karaye, Gaya, Bichi, Rano, Kano, IGP, Director DSS, NSCDC and Army.

The applicants are the Attorney General of Kano State, Speaker House of Assembly and Kano State House of Assembly.

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had sacked Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano and four other emirs in the state.

The governor also reinstated the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sanusi II, as the 16th Emir of Kano.(www.naija247news.com)

