“Can 5,000 Nigerians Pay $5 Monthly for Investigative Journalism to Save their Nation?”By David Hundeyin

“High-Quality Journalism: Essential but Unaffordable for Most Nigerians?”

Out of 200 million Nigerians, can just 5,000 of you pay $5 a month for investigative journalism that will provide the information to save your country with?

No, it’s too expensive, Nigerians are too poor, and high-quality journalism should be free because journalism runs on ‘pashun’, twigs, and pieces of string.

A whole civilisation of 200 million people, including a 1st and 2nd gen diaspora of at least 5 million people cannot crowdfund a single journalistic platform to tell its own stories for its own general benefit because it’s too expensive and who needs that.

It can, however, fund a sprawling entertainment industry where all manner of inarticulate igbó smokers who add no value to anyone’s lives can regularly sell out shows with ticket prices 3 times the national monthly minimum wage.

No problem paying through the arse for superstar dumbos to mime their generic autotuned stuff and occasionally assault you into the bargain, but paying for what actually adds value to your life is where you lot draw the line.

Well, me I kuku took the hint and found a job that pays me my worth. I did what I could for you people. If 200 million people collectively decide that their brains are too small for them to deserve a place in a world that is actively seeking to exterminate them, then who am I to disagree.🤷🏿‍♂️

Nobody will sha say I did not play my part

